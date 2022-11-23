Investigators: Victims in Kingfisher County quadruple homicide were executed

HENNESSEY ― Investigators on Tuesday said four people found dead at a marijuana farm near Hennessey were executed.

Around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, a male gunman entered the location on North 2760 Road west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Several employees were inside the building, officials said, and the alleged shooter was inside the building “for a significant amount of time” before the killings began.

Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office deputies received reports of a hostage situation and a shooting at the site around 7:30 p.m. By the time deputies arrived, officials said they found three men and one woman, all of Chinese citizenship, executed. Another victim, who remains unidentified, was wounded and flown by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating after four people were found dead on N 2760 Road near Hennessey in Kingfisher County.

'All 77 counties': Authorities say Oklahoma now a source state for black market cannabis

Around 8:40 p.m., deputies requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assist with the case, and law enforcement searched the 10-acre property Sunday night into Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control also provided aerial support.

As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities were still searching for an alleged shooter and believed the suspect was no longer in the area. Officials would not disclose the fifth victim’s condition on Tuesday, but said they believed all of the victims were familiar with the shooter and with one another.

“Based on the investigation thus far, this does not appear to be a random incident,” officials with the OSBI said in news release. “Law enforcement believes releasing the identity of the suspect at this time will put additional individuals in danger.”

Investigators would not comment on if the marijuana grow operation was legal or not. OSBI is now the lead agency in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSBI says Kingfisher County quadruple homicide victims were executed