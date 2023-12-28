Investigators waiting on evidence analysis on Perkins fire cause

Dec. 27—MITCHELL — Officials with the Mitchell Fire Department say they are still waiting on forensic analysis in their efforts to determine the cause of a November fire that claimed the local Perkins restaurant in Mitchell.

Shannon Sandoval, fire marshal for the Mitchell Fire Department, said several pieces of evidence obtained at the site of the fire, which occurred Nov. 15 at 1301 S. Burr Street in Mitchell, have been sent to out-of-state labs for analysis.

The nature of the fire required additional scientific review that was beyond the purview of local investigators, Sandoval told the Mitchell Republic recently.

"We can take it up to a certain point and can try to determine an origin and cause and narrow things down to find an answer, but we're not engineers," Sandoval told the Mitchell Republic recently. "There are things that are out of our scope and require more forensic analysis. Things that we cannot do."

Investigation goals in this case include trying to determine the exact cause of the fire as well as if there was any criminal activity associated with the fire, Sandoval said.

The building, which had served the Mitchell community since 1994, was a total loss in the fire

and left many regular customers without a beloved local eatery as well as many

employees without a job as the holiday season approached.

In response to the fire, Mitchell community members stepped in to help employees with fundraisers to help offset the loss of income during the holiday season.

The fire also raised questions about whether the restaurant would be rebuilt.

Restaurant management told the Mitchell Republic earlier in December that they

were still weighing their options when it came to rebuilding.

There were insurance details to consider, among other factors that would determine if it was sensible to bring the restaurant back to life. A call by the Mitchell Republic to Perkins management Wednesday about rebuilding plans was not immediately returned.

Sandoval said that the ownership's insurance company also has a private investigator involved with the process and was working independently from his office. Investigators have sent evidence items to laboratories in both Minnesota and Texas for review, and any official statement on the cause of the fire would likely be made no earlier than when the results from those labs are available.

The process of investigation is taking longer than usual in this particular case, Sandoval said, partially because of the estimated dollar figure related to the damage. He estimated damages in the loss to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $3 million, much higher than is seen in a typical house or small commercial fire.

"It's considered a high-claim loss. (A more common loss figure is) $1 million or $1.5 million, but once it exceeds that it kicks it into a different category and more investigation is needed to figure out who is going to pay," Sandoval said.

Higher damage amount estimates are more common with large commercial properties as opposed to residential fires. Even the most upscale of homes in and around Mitchell will rarely exceed $1.5 million in damages from a fire, and the Mitchell Fire Department deals with more home fires than commercial fires. Because of the lesser dollar amount involved, those investigations usually proceed much faster than the Perkins investigation.

Sandoval said he has been working directly with the owners as part of the investigation as well, and there has been good cooperation between all parties involved.

Sandoval estimated that the Perkins fire was only the second or third large-scale commercial fire the local department has dealt with since 2018, making the more-detailed investigative process that goes with it something the department is not as used to dealing with.

"Most of the homes in our area, even a nice one, might not be pushing $1 million or $1.5 million," Sandoval said.

Investigators are on hold until more information comes back from the two labs. While that work is out of local investigators' hands, Sandoval said he hoped to hear the results of that evidence analysis sometime in February. He also noted that, by law, the private investigator must share any findings with his office, which should allow for a well-rounded investigation that integrates research from both efforts.

The labs, which specialize in forensic investigations involving fires, are in demand around the country and their turnaround time can often be delayed by their workload.

"Labs all over are booked up. It can take months," Sandoval said.

In addition to local investigators and the private investigator brought on by the insurance company, the Mitchell Fire Department received investigative help on the case from the Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota State Fire Marshal.