Investigators won't confirm report dozens of cremated remains found in former Akron church

Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched a church in Akron Tuesday where an unlicensed funeral home operator facing felony charges has served as senior pastor.

But authorities declined to confirm a media and citizen report that dozens of cremated remains were recovered from the building, citing an ongoing investigation.

A citizen who contacted the Beacon Journal Monday reported he saw boxes of apparent "cremains" inside the unlocked building on Sunday.

Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General's Office, said the search was related to the ongoing prosecution of Shawnte Hardin, who allegedly mishandled funeral services for scores of Ohioans from Summit, Cuyahoga, Franklin and Lucas counties since 2014 without ever obtaining a license.

Hardin was senior pastor of Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, at 825 E. Buchtel Ave., where the search took place Tuesday morning.

Hardin is facing multiple felony charges in Lucas County Common Pleas Court, including abusing a corpse, failing to file taxes, passing bad checks and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Hardin had operated a funeral home in property next door to the church at 815 E. Buchtel Ave.

The church had bought the building at 825 E. Buchtel, along with the neighboring property at 815 E. Buchtel from the Ohio Episcopal Diocese in 2012.

Unlicensed operator

Hardin's company, SDH Funeral Properties, became owner of the property next door to the church, at 815 E. Buchtel, in 2018, after acquiring it from funeral home operator, Robert Tate, who bought the land from the church in 2017.

Tate, a former funeral home operator from Toledo who died in December, had gifted the property to Hardin's company, SDH Funeral Properties, in 2018, according to Summit County Fiscal Office records. Tate had previously lost his license to operate funeral homes in 2015.

An indictment Hardin's case was filed in October. A pretrial in the case is set for Feb. 7.

