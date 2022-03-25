Investigators won't say much about recent murder arrest tied to 2016 case: What we know

Larimer County investigators have released very little information about an ongoing murder investigation since arresting a suspect earlier this month.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 57-year-old Grand Junction woman on suspicion of murder in connection with a 2016 missing persons case. The woman was arrested in Highlands Ranch in early March after investigators worked "around the clock for the past month," according to the news release about her arrest.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim in the case. There are no missing persons cases reported out of the Larimer County Sheriff's Office in 2016, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation database. Twenty-six missing persons cases were reported statewide in 2016.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson David Moore said in an email that the investigation is ongoing and “investigators still have a lot to do before we can disclose more about the case." Moore said he doesn't know when investigators will be ready to release more information. The news release about the arrest said that would happen when when investigators believe it will not jeopardize the case.

The district attorney’s office declined to comment on the case, and spokesperson Jodi Lacey said in an email “our office never discusses the case in great detail until the case has been closed.”

The woman arrested last appeared in court Wednesday. During that appearance, her attorney requested several weeks before the next hearing to give them time to review the “mountain” of evidence in the case — most of which had not yet been released to the defense team.

The woman, Cynthia Wilkinson, faces charges of first-degree murder, felony murder and theft of between $100,000 and $999,999.

Wilkinson remains in the Larimer County Jail without bond. She is next scheduled to appear in court June 1.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

