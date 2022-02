Wichita police say a woman in her 60s was found dead in west Wichita on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to a welfare check call in the 600 block of N. West Street, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said.

She was found outside behind a business.

Investigators are working to identify the woman and cause of death. At this time, police think foul play was not involved, Macy said.