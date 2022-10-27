Investigators working to sort out what happened before Ebensburg man's stabbing death; 8 facing charges

Oct. 27—INDIANA, Pa. — State police in Indiana County had no new information Wednesday concerning the stabbing death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, of the Ebensburg area, whose body was found Saturday in Brush Valley Township.

Eight suspects, including a 14-year-old girl, are in custody charged with kidnapping.

Investigators said they are trying to determine whether any of the seven adults should be charged with criminal homicide.

"I wouldn't put an arbitrary timeline on that," Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. said. "There is a great deal of evidence we need to comb through to determine the level of culpability of each defendant."

Seven adults, six from Johnstown, are being held in Indiana County Prison without bond. A 14-year-old girl from Johnstown is in a juvenile facility.

Garreffa's body was discovered two days after he was reported missing. He had been living with his grandmother in Buffington Township, Indiana County.

"We can't believe what's happening right now," Helen Reed, Garreffa's grandmother, wrote on Facebook. "Feels so unreal, right now we just need love and support."

The Tribune-Democrat archives show Garreffa was a member of the Forest Hills High School Class of 2021.

Reed said a memorial service is being planned, and anyone wishing to donate can log onto https://gofund.me/22702fc0.

Troopers allege that the group arrived at the home Thursday, grabbed the teenager and led him to a waiting 2001 Dodge Caravan. Garreffa, who police said suffered from autism, left behind his cellphone and medication.

His body was found in tall weeds about two miles from his grandmother's residence. He had been stabbed numerous times, police said.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Arrested were Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; Thomas Alan Rivera, 20; Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18; and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all from Johnstown; Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Indiana; and a 14-year-old girl from Johnstown.

Garreffa had been engaged in a dispute with Buchkoski before the alleged kidnapping, troopers said. The two were cousins, police said.