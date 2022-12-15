Investing in These 2 Biotech Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Analyst

TipRanks
·5 min read

Let’s talk about biotech. These stocks present a unique set of attractions for investors, especially investors willing to shoulder some extra risk. To start with, biotech firms have a famously high overhead, and equally long lead-times for product development. But that is balanced by the opportunity for huge gains – sales profits, and share appreciation – when a new drug shows strongly positive clinical trial results, or receives regulatory approval for commercialization.

To give an example, just last week Ambrx Biopharma saw its stock spike by a massive 1007% in one day. That tremendous gain came on the back of solidly positive results from a Phase 2 clinical study in the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. The company’s drug candidate got a boost – but the shareholders were the immediate winners, as their holdings skyrocketed in value.

Not every biotech stock will jump by 1000%, but it’s not uncommon for these stocks to double on positive news. The risk, of course, is that these stocks can fall just as far should a clinical trial fail or a government regulator deny approval. Fortunately for biotech investors, the ranks of Wall Street’s stock analysts include experts in the biotech field – who know how to tell the difference.

And that brings us to Needham analyst Ami Fadia who has been looking at two clinical-stage biotech stocks that show potential to double, should their upcoming catalysts show positive results. Using TipRanks' database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THRX)

We’ll start our look with Theseus Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage company focused on cancer research. Specifically, Theseus is working on the development of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), as a novel therapy with potential to ‘outsmart’ treatment-resistant cancers.

Theseus’ development pipeline currently has three tracks, two in discovery and preclinical phases, and one, THE-630, is undergoing human clinical trials.

THE-630 is a potential treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) that have proven resistant to existing treatments. The drug candidate is currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion trial, with the Phase 1 site activation completed during 3Q22, and patient enrollment ongoing. The company expects to release initial safety and pharmacokinetic data during 2Q23, with additional Phase 1 data to be released in 4Q23.

At the pre-clinical stage, THE-349 has been meeting its development milestones, and Theseus expects to submit the IND for FDA approval during 2H23.

Based on the potential of the company’s drug candidates, Needham’s Ami Fadia believes that now is the time to get in on the action.

"While 2L GIST has been a tough drug development space, we believe THE-630 has the potential to beat [Pfizer's] Sutent in a H2H trial in 2L GIST and has a path to approval in 5L, as it inhibits all known activating and resistance mutations pre-clinically. We estimate ~$1.2B in sales in 2035... THE-349, also developed using the PRA, hits all single, double and triple mutants desired for a 4th gen EGFR+ NSCLC inhibitor pre-clinically. We estimate sales of >$2Bin 2035," Fadia opined.

Those are solid sales estimates, and Fadia uses them to back up her Buy rating. Her $22 price target suggests that Theseus has a robust 275% upside ahead of it. (To watch Fadia’s track record, click here)

While there are only 3 recent analyst reviews on record for THRX, they all agree that it’s a Buy – making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The shares are trading for $5.87 and their $20.67 average price target indicates an impressive 252% upside potential on the one-year horizon. (See THRX stock forecast on TipRanks)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT)

The second biotech stock we’ll look at, Cogent Biosciences, is working on precision therapies for genetically driven diseases, including various cancers. The company has one drug candidate, bezuclastinib, undergoing several concurrent clinical trials in the treatment of both advanced and nonadvanced systemic mastocytosis as well as gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Cogent has recently initiated a major clinical trial; the PEAK, a Phase 3 study of bezuclastinib in combination with sunitinib and compared to sunitinib as a monotherapy, is underway against GIST. The first data sets from the PEAK trial will be available during 1H23.

Bezuclastinib is also undergoing trials in the treatment of advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM). The APEX Phase 2 study is ongoing, and early data from that trial was used to support the protocol for the SUMMIT trial, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global, multicenter, Phase 2 clinical trial of bezuclastinib in patients with nonadvanced systemic mastocytosis (NonAdvSM). Data from SUMMIT is expected to be ready for presentation in 2H23.

Needham's Fadia looks at the company’s sales potential and likes what she sees. Noting that the clinical trials are underway and promising, she writes: “In AdvSM, bezuclastinib can have similar efficacy with better safety than BPMC's Ayvakit, particularly on ICH as supported by APEX data. In non-AdvSM, bezuclastinib can have better efficacy than Ayvakit with similar safety. We model 2030 sales of >$1.2B."

"In 2L GIST, bezuclastinib's mutational coverage is complementary to current SoC Sutent, such that their combo should improve outcomes over Sutent, provided safety is acceptable. We model 2030 sales of ~$300M,” the analyst added.

With potential sales by the end of the decade reaching $1.5 billion or better, Fadia rates COGT shares a Buy. She sets her price target at $24, implying room for ~100% share appreciation in the next 12 months.

All in all, Cogent’s 3 most recent analyst reviews are all Buys, for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus, and the $24 price target matches Fadia’s. (See COGT stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • These Biotech Stocks Are the Nasdaq's Big Wednesday Winners

    Investors were optimistic on Wednesday, sending the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) up a third of a percent as of 1 p.m. ET. In particular, two Nasdaq biotech stocks were especially prominent on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) enjoyed solid gains on news that a key partner wants to move forward with further clinical trials, and Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) enjoyed an even larger rise in its stock price as investors reacted favorably to encouraging candidate therapies.

  • 4 Large Drug Stocks to Watch in a Booming Industry

    Drug/biotech companies are likely to see significant advances in innovation in 2023. In the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) are worth retaining in your portfolio.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    What to make of the markets today? The CPI numbers came in on Tuesday, and were better than expected; that is, inflation remains high, but the rate of increase appears to be cooling off. The annualized CPI rate for November registered 7.1%, compared to the 7.3% forecast, and markets spiked on the news. And then they slipped back today, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point, as expected, but also signaled it would have to take rates higher through next year. F

  • 10 Biotech Stocks With The Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biotech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more biotech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Biotech Stocks With The Biggest Upside. The biotechnology sector has been one of the most profitable growth spaces in the stock market over the […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 71% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    This industry-leading telehealth platform has been mauled by the bear market, but this too will pass.

  • Tandem Diabetes Acquires Swiss Based Insulin Patch Pump Developer

    Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) has agreed to acquire AMF Medical SA, the privately held Swiss developer of the investigational Sigi Patch Pump. It is designed to be an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges and its compatibility with automated insulin delivery technology. The acquisition expands Tandem's type 1 and type 2 addressable market opportunities. Tandem Diabetes Care will acquire AMF Medic

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Paccar Stock, Cruising On Big Rig Demand, Gets 49% Price-Target Hike

    Paccar stock is expected to cruise on growing demand for big rigs. Morgan Stanley boosted the stock's price target 49%.

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    For example, consider Dividend Kings. The two healthcare companies below are not only Dividend Kings with proven track records, but their strong fundamentals make them stocks that long-term investors can rely on moving forward. You'll find healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) all over the industry; it sells consumer health products, prescription drugs, and medical devices worldwide.

  • John Paulson Hits the Jackpot With Horizon Buyout — Here Are His 2 Top Stocks Right Now

    John Paulson, the billionaire who at the height of the 2007 credit bubble made his fortune from betting against subprime mortgages has hit the jackpot again. As a major investor in Horizon Therapeutics, Paulson is in line for a $500 million payday, given the biotech is to be acquired by Amgen in a $27.8 billion deal. To bring Horizon under the fold, Amgen will pay $116.50 per share in cash. This is 267% higher price than the average of $31 per share paid by Paulson, who has been a Horizon invest

  • Oil prices end at a more than 1-week high on cold weather forecasts, CPI reading

    Oil futures rally on Tuesday, as colder weather forecasts boost energy demand prospects, and a lower-than-expected U.S. inflation reading pressures the dollar.

  • Microsoft offered to share Activision’s crown jewel to move forward the $68.7 billion takeover

    Microsoft is struggling to curry favor for its Activision Blizzard merger, with an offer to share the video game developer’s popular title Call of Duty with other platforms getting the cold shoulder from regulators.

  • Draymond Green has fan removed during Warriors-Bucks game in Milwaukee

    Draymond Green clearly wasn't happy with something a fan said during Tuesday's game.

  • BNY Mellon granting employees stock shares as a gift

    BNY Mellon is giving employees 10 shares of stock, a gift announced internally on Wednesday, just ahead of the December holidays. It will be presented in two months, the day before Valentine’s Day. “We all contribute to BNY Mellon’s positive outcomes, and equity participation is an important way to feel connected to our growing value,” CEO Robin Vince said in a document the New York-based financial giant provided to the Business Times on Wednesday.

  • Moderna Stock Soared on Good News About Cancer Vaccine. Why One Analyst Downgraded the Stock.

    Chardan Capital Markets analyst Geulah Livshits now rates the biotech company at Neutral, down from Buy.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 10 Years on Dividends Alone

    Investing in stocks can make you money in two primary ways. Many stocks also deliver additional returns by paying dividends. Here are three stocks that could double your money in 10 years on dividends alone.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th

    AXAHY, BUSE and BCBP made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 14, 2022.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Stock With 960% Growth Forges New Buy Point

    With Wall Street looking for 1,431% earnings growth this year, specialty steel producer ATI looks to take flight with a new breakout.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Down More Than 40% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    AMD and Nvidia are set to drive the future of technology, and investors can buy them now at a discount.