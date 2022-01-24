Investing in Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) five years ago would have delivered you a 172% gain

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 171% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 10% gain in the last three months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Accsys Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Accsys Technologies can boast revenue growth at a rate of 16% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 22% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Accsys Technologies seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Accsys Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 21% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 22% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Accsys Technologies that you should be aware of.

