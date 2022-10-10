Investing in AJ Lucas Group (ASX:AJL) a year ago would have delivered you a 200% gain

The AJ Lucas Group Limited (ASX:AJL) share price is down a rather concerning 40% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. Like an eagle, the share price soared 200% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because AJ Lucas Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year AJ Lucas Group saw its revenue grow by 11%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 200%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. We're not so sure that revenue growth is driving the market optimism about the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that AJ Lucas Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 200% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 9% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AJ Lucas Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for AJ Lucas Group (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

