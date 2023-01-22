Investing in Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT (KLSE:ALAQAR) a year ago would have delivered you a 20% gain

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT (KLSE:ALAQAR) share price is up 13% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 1.4% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 6.7% lower than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT was able to grow EPS by 231% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 13% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT the TSR over the last 1 year was 20%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 20% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 6% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

