Investing in Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ABMB) a year ago would have delivered you a 44% gain

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ABMB) share price is up 35% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 9.8% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 27% in three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 60%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 35% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.92.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad the TSR over the last 1 year was 44%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

