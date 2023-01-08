Investing in Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) five years ago would have delivered you a 303% gain

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) share price is up a whopping 303% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 33% over the last quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Alphatec Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Alphatec Holdings can boast revenue growth at a rate of 27% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 32%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Alphatec Holdings, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Alphatec Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% in the last twelve months. However, that falls short of the 32% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Alphatec Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Alphatec Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

