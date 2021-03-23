Investing in Alzheimer’s Treatment: Join Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics for Fireside Chat March 30

Christer Rosén, Chairman-CEO & Founder of Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc, Raymond “Scott” Turner MD, Professor Neurology, Georgetown University (Alzheimer’s scientist) and Mark Dant, Executive Director, Ryan Foundation



IPO Edge, in partnership with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, a Florida trade association for financial professionals and ultra high net worth investors, will host a fireside chat Tuesday, March 30 at 12 pm EST with Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc. (JOT) –

Investing in Alzheimer’s Treatment, How JOTROL is Leading the Way.

™

The event, hosted by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will last approximately one hour with time set aside for public audience Q&A.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

The virtual event will feature Christer Rosén, Chairman-CEO & Founder of Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc; Raymond “Scott” Turner MD, Professor Neurology, Georgetown University (Alzheimer’s scientist); and Mark Dant, Executive Director Ryan Foundation (rare disease patient advocate). JOT is seeking a minimum of $5 million and up to $10 million equity investment, to be followed by a public listing. The company is investigating a possible reverse merger and/or SPAC to generate a favorable value position and capitalize on expected positive results from upcoming Phase II trials.

By identifying the problem, poor bioavailability, as well as finding a solution in JOTROL

™

, JOT is positioned to, reach several value inflexion points in the near term. JOT is staged as a low-risk entity with high upside potential based on existing research data, relatively short-term to reach Phase II results and several indications to target.

So far, JOT has been financed without significant outside investments which means the founders and management together with the next investor group have the opportunity to decide on strategy and exit opportunities.

Several large pharmaceutical companies are following the developments of the Phase II projects and it is reasonable to expect that an offer, product licensing, merger, or company purchase will be presented to JOT once Phase II data is available. A distribution deal in Japan and/or China is projected to occur already in 2022.

Story continues

Messrs. Rosén, Turner and Dant will discuss:

What and who is Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics (“JOT”)?

Why isn’t regular resveratrol as good as JOTROL?

What are the treatment needs for the rare disease market?

We have all heard about the problems finding an Alzheimer’s treatment. Why and how can JOTROL play a role?

So how and when can JOT get to product approval and distribution?

How has JOT been financed and what are the future financing plans?

About Mr. Rosén:

Primary Founder and Chairman & CEO of Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc.

Seasoned entrepreneur with over 19 years of pharmaceutical experience

Originally from Halmstad, Sweden

Past business ventures include founding Effrx Pharmaceuticals as well as 10 companies in various industries

One of the few individuals that has invented a pharmaceutical product, Binosto, developed it, received marketing approval by FDA, EU, MENA and Asian markets and sold through distribution partners around the world.

About Dr. Turner:

Professor of Neurology and Director of the Memory Disorders Program at Georgetown University Medical Center, Washington, D.C.

Previously, he was Chief of the Neurology Service at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and Associate Professor and Associate Chair in the Department of Neurology, University of Michigan

Obtained his MD and Ph.D. degrees from Emory University, Atlanta, and completed his internship, residency, and fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Board-certified in Psychiatry and Neurology

About Mr. Dant:

Retired from police work in 2016 as Assistant Chief of Police after serving 32 years as a Patrol Officer, Detective, and Commander leading multiple divisions and Bureaus to include Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Intel, and SWAT

Mark spends his time now volunteering for the EveryLife Foundation, the Ryan Foundation, and numerous other rare disease organizations to help empower the patient advocate through the understanding that all of us have the power to turn action to hope and hope to reality

IPO Edge Contact:

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief

editor@IPO-Edge.com

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge