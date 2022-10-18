Investing in American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) five years ago would have delivered you a 76% gain

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) share price is up 76% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 33% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 29%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, American Realty Investors became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Dive deeper into American Realty Investors' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of American Realty Investors's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that American Realty Investors has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 29% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 12% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Realty Investors better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - American Realty Investors has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

