Investing in APA Group (ASX:APA) a year ago would have delivered you a 29% gain

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the APA Group (ASX:APA) share price is up 22% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 2.5% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 4.9% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

APA Group was able to grow EPS by 44% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 22% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on APA Group, despite the growth. Interesting. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 76.50.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for APA Group the TSR over the last 1 year was 29%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that APA Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 29% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 10% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with APA Group (including 2 which make us uncomfortable) .

