Investing App Invstr Launches Cryptocurrency Index

Investing app Invstr has launched a cryptocurrency index for their platform, allowing users to follow cryptocurrency markets, according to a press release on Feb 6.

Invstr’s crypto index will allow users to to track price fluctuations of the crypto market and make price comparisons of specific cryptocurrency pairs. The index will also include a range of digital asset categories, that includes asset, payment and utility tokens.

Cryptocurrencies on the app will be reviewed quarterly, which will allow for the addition of newer and stable cryptocurrencies to remain on the app while removing suspended or unstable cryptos from the index. Some of the cryptocurrencies available for monitoring on the Invstr app include Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and EOS.

Derhalli stated that the index will purportedly allow retail investors to examine the impact crypto investments will have on their portfolios. He said that traditional indexes measure impact on the asset class, not on portfolios, and are thus no relevant to retail investors.

“Traditional indices measure impact on the asset class not an investor’s portfolio... This is not a relevant consideration for smaller investors who want to know what the impact will be on their portfolios. The Invstr Crypto Index addresses this by using weightings that optimise risk-reward based on the volatility of the constituent assets.”

As Cointelegraph reported in October, institutional investors have surpassed high-net-worth individual investors as the biggest buyers of cryptocurrency transactions worth over $100,000.

Bobby Cho, the head of trading at Cumberland, the crypto trading arm of DRW Holdings LLC, then said, “the Wild West days of crypto are really turning the corner,” and that the situation shows “the professionalization that’s happening across the board in this space.”

