Investing App Stash Raises $52.6M Weeks After Expanding Access to Cryptocurrencies

Brandy Betz
·1 min read

Stash Financial Inc., a popular investment app that opened access to cryptocurrencies earlier this month, has raised $52.6 million in a debt offering, according to a new filing on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Stash confirmed the raise to CoinDesk.

The filing indicates the offering began on Sept. 6. The $52.6 million was the total Stash planned to raise in this offering, and the capital came from a dozen investors.

The offering consists of convertible debt from a mix of new and existing investors, Sarah Spagnolo, Stash communications vice president, told CoinDesk in an email. Convertible debt is a type of debt instrument can be converted into shares of the issuing company or some other type of equity.

On Oct. 4, Stash expanded access to eight cryptocurrencies for its more than two million active subscribers in the U.S. through separate crypto accounts. Apex Crypto, a subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions, provides the investment infrastructure. Stash first opened crypto access to users with the fully managed Smart Portfolio account type in January, with exposure to bitcoin and ether coming through two trusts managed by digital asset manager Grayscale (like CoinDesk, a unit of Digital Currency Group).

Stash previously raised $125 million in a Series G round in Feb. 2021 led by investment firm Eldridge. Other investors included Owl Ventures, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Goodwater Capital and Entree Capital.

Recommended Stories

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Pasithea' Largest Investor Group Says AlloMek Therapeutics Deal Ill-timed, Highly Dilutive

    Investor group comprising Camac Partners LLC, Concord Investment Partners Ltd, and Leonite Capital LLC condemned Pasithea Therapeutics Corp's (NASDAQ: KTTA) recently announced the acquisition of AlloMek Therapeutics LLC. The investors, collectively the largest stockholder of the company, said, "We are disgusted that less than two weeks after acknowledging stockholders' request to call a Special Meeting intended to decide the fate of the current Board, Pasithea's incumbent directors decided to pr

  • IMF Urges Faster Debt Relief for Nations Fighting High Inflation, Hunger

    Too much debt and high commodity prices are forcing governments to choose between paying off their loans and providing citizens with basic necessities, the International Monetary Fund said.

  • Markets on watch as China’s Party congress kicks off this weekend. What investors need to know.

    Investors are going to get some clues from the twice-a-decade Communist Party congress slated to start on Oct.16, where Xi Jinping, China's top leader, is expected to secure his third five-year term as the president of the country and the chairman of the military.

  • Tata Power, a top power producer in India, confirms cyberattack

    Tata Power, a leading power generation company in India, has confirmed it was hit by a cyberattack. In a brief statement released on Friday, the Mumbai-based company said that the attack impacted some of its I.T. systems. Tata Power did not share any further specifics on the matter.

  • El Salvador’s Bukele Remains Popular Despite Bad Bitcoin Bets, Slumping Economy

    Nayib Bukele has one of the highest approval ratings among leaders in Latin America, a new survey shows.

  • BofA sees a silver lining for the stock market's 25% plunge this year: Valuations have been reset, and US investors should be able to avoid a 'lost decade'

    A valuation model used by Bank of America suggests forward annualized price returns of 6% for the S&P 500 over the next decade.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Here’s how ‘rare’ S&P 500’s ‘violent’ reversal was after Thursday’s inflation report — and what history shows may come next, according to Bespoke

    The U.S. stock market took an unusual swing after Thursday’s inflation report. “Shortly after the open, the S&P 500 index had dropped nearly 4% from its pre-market highs before staging an epic rally of over 5%,” Bespoke Investment Group said in a note Friday. “Even in this ‘all or nothing’ type of market environment, reversals of that magnitude are rare.”

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Classic stock and bond mix no longer makes sense. Do this instead as inflation soars, says BlackRock’s Rieder

    BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income says investors might be better off in the near term with 40% invested in stocks and 60% in bonds.

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is a mechanism that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Build a Cash Pile With These 3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings

    In 2022, it goes without saying that dividends have been a precious gift for investors, helping to cushion the blow from drawdowns in other positions.

  • 10 Best LNG and LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best LNG and LNG shipping stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more LNG and LNG shipping stocks, go directly to the 5 Best LNG and LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now. According to Shell LNG Outlook 2022 report, global trade in LNG climbed […]

  • A $100 Million Hack Hit Solana, XRP, and Cardano Hard Today

    This year, more than $2 billion has been exploited from various crypto projects, with Tuesday's hack of Solana-based decentralized lending platform Mango Markets creating a tremendous amount of concern among investors. As of 2 p.m ET on Thursday, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) were down 2.6%, 1.4% and 2.9%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. This hack has resulted in Solana losing approximately one-quarter of its total value locked (TVL) on its protocol.

  • Singapore Airlines pursues Air India stake to expand market presence

    (Reuters) -Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) said on Thursday it was in talks with India's Tata Group about a potential merger of Vistara, their joint venture airline, with Air India to give the Singaporean carrier a bigger foothold in South Asia. "The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India," SIA said in a statement.