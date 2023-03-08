Investing in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) three years ago would have delivered you a 50% gain

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 44% in three years isn't amazing.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, Aramark actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 15% per year.

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

Languishing at just 1.2%, we doubt the dividend is doing much to prop up the share price. It could be that the revenue growth of 3.4% per year is viewed as evidence that Aramark is growing. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Aramark the TSR over the last 3 years was 50%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Aramark shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.8% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.5% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aramark better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Aramark that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

