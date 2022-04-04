Investing in Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) three years ago would have delivered you a 106% gain

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shareholders have seen the share price descend 19% over the month. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 106% in that time. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Arlo Technologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Arlo Technologies actually saw its revenue drop by 1.3% per year over three years. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 27% per year, but it has. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Arlo Technologies rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 34% over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 27% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arlo Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Arlo Technologies you should know about.

