Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) five years ago would have delivered you a 329% gain

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 329%. Impressive! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 23% decline over the last twelve months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals can boast revenue growth at a rate of 34% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 34% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

While the broader market lost about 6.1% in the twelve months, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shareholders did even worse, losing 23%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 34% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

