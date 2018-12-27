Investing In Ascendas Hospitality Trust (SGX:Q1P): What You Need To Know

Ascendas Hospitality Trust is a S$884m small-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Singapore, Singapore. REIT shares give you ownership of the company than owns and manages various income-producing property, whether it be commercial, industrial or residential. The structure of Q1P is unique and it has to adhere to different requirements compared to other non-REIT stocks. I’ll take you through some of the key metrics you should use in order to properly assess Q1P.

REIT investors should be familiar with the term Fund from Operations (FFO) – a REIT’s main source of cash flow from its day-to-day business activities. FFO is a higher quality measure of earnings because it takes out the impact of non-recurring sales and non-cash items such as depreciation. These items can distort the bottom line and not necessarily reflective of Q1P’s daily operations. For Q1P, its FFO of S$64m makes up 42% of its gross profit, which means over a third of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

In order to understand whether Q1P has a healthy balance sheet, we have to look at a metric called FFO-to-total debt. This tells us how long it will take Q1P to pay off its debt using its income from its main business activities, and gives us an insight into Q1P’s ability to service its borrowings. With a ratio of 12%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as aggressive risk. This would take Q1P 8.4 years to pay off using just operating income, which is a long time, and risk increases with time. But realistically, companies have many levers to pull in order to pay back their debt, beyond operating income alone.

I also look at Q1P’s interest coverage ratio, which demonstrates how many times its earnings can cover its yearly interest expense. This is similar to the concept above, but looks at the upcoming obligations. The ratio is typically calculated using EBIT, but for a REIT stock, it’s better to use FFO divided by net interest. With an interest coverage ratio of 4.15x, it’s safe to say Q1P is generating an appropriate amount of cash from its borrowings.

I also use FFO to look at Q1P’s valuation relative to other REITs in Singapore by using the price-to-FFO metric. This is conceptually the same as the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, but as previously mentioned, FFO is more suitable. In Q1P’s case its P/FFO is 13.7x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is slightly undervalued.

As a REIT, Ascendas Hospitality Trust offers some unique characteristics which could help diversify your portfolio. However, before you decide on whether or not to invest in Q1P, I highly recommend taking a look at other aspects of the stock to consider:

