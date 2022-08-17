Investing in Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) three years ago would have delivered you a 65% gain

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) shareholders have seen the share price rise 65% over three years, well in excess of the market return (45%, not including dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Avantor moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Avantor has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Avantor shareholders are down 28% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 7.5%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 18% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Avantor better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Avantor (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

