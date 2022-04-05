Investing in Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) five years ago would have delivered you a 195% gain

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 180% in five years. Meanwhile the share price is 2.7% higher than it was a week ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Badger Meter managed to grow its earnings per share at 13% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 49.11.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Badger Meter's TSR for the last 5 years was 195%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Badger Meter provided a TSR of 6.3% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 24% per year. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes Badger Meter a stock worth watching. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Badger Meter better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Badger Meter you should know about.

