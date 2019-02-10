Before Investing In Balkrishna Industries Limited (NSE:BALKRISIND), Consider This

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Balkrishna Industries Limited (NSE:BALKRISIND) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. Today we will examine BALKRISIND’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

What is Balkrishna Industries’s cash yield?

Balkrishna Industries generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Balkrishna Industries’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Balkrishna Industries’s yield of 1.55% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Balkrishna Industries but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Balkrishna Industries?

Does BALKRISIND’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow moving forward. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 89%, ramping up from its current levels of ₹7.5b to ₹14b in three years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, BALKRISIND’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 43% in the upcoming year, to 15% by the end of the third year. However the overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

The company’s low yield relative to the market index means you are taking on more risk holding the single-stock Balkrishna Industries as opposed to the diversified market portfolio, and being compensated for less. Though the high operating cash flow growth in the future could change this. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I suggest you continue to research Balkrishna Industries to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is BALKRISIND worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BALKRISIND is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Balkrishna Industries’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

