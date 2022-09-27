Investing in Bell Financial Group (ASX:BFG) five years ago would have delivered you a 116% gain

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) share price is up 44% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 15% (ignoring dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Bell Financial Group

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Bell Financial Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 13% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 8% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 8.56 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Bell Financial Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Bell Financial Group the TSR over the last 5 years was 116%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Bell Financial Group shareholders are down 38% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 6.0%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 17% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Bell Financial Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

    STORY: Tesla has an ambitious plan – to deploy thousands of humanoid robots within its factories,expanding eventually to millions around the world.(Elon Musk) ‘’Tesla Bot will be real."And it's not just Tesla. Other automakers, like Honda and Hyundai, have also been leveraging robotics technology to expand automation at car factories.But not without facing challenges and skepticism.Let's take a look at why companies have struggled to create commercially viable human-like robots, despite decades-long development efforts.Tesla's humanoid robots, Optimus, will be initially used in manufacturing and logistics to address a labor shortage. Think of boring and repetitive work.Longer term, Musk said robots could be used in homes, making dinner, mowing the lawn and caring for the elderly people.But these robots are expensive and just like self-driving cars, humanoid robots have trouble with unpredictable situations.Experts say to succeed, Tesla will need to show their robots can do multiple, unscripted actions, almost like humans.Japanese automaker Honda’s Asimo bipedal robot had served as a face for the company.But after more than two decades of development, it's still not commercialized.Honda is now focusing on disaster relief robots and "Avatar" robots for tasks like remote surgery…with the goal of deploying the machines in the 2030s.Boston Dynamics created a buzz with videos of its humanoid robots running, jumping, backflipping and dancing. But the loss-making U.S. company changed hands several times, with Google, SoftBank and then Hyundai becoming the its owner.Boston Dynamics Founder, Marc Raibert: "You know, I think that Hyundai and Boston Dynamics are a match made in heaven. Right now, most of the robots used in factories are doing very repetitive, very specific, precision oriented jobs. And that's not what we see in the future. We see a future where robots become much more intelligent, much more useful, really contribute to productivity and safely and become a part of our everyday lives."In 2020, Ford bought two humanoid robots, Digit, from Oregon-based Agility Robotics.The carmaker wanted to test the delivery of a package to doorstep from a delivery vehicle.Damion Shelton, CEO of Agility Robotics:"We've been very upfront that we've been focused on the logistics industry, sort of broadly construed. And that includes all sides of logistics. Last-mile delivery, working in warehouses alongside of people."From 2007 to 2012, General Motors and NASA joined hands to develop humanoid robots, R2, for assembly and space exploration.But NASA says they’re not under development anymore. Several robot startups like Rethink Robotics also went out of business, as they failed to commercialize their products.

  • Singapore’s Sovereign Fund Helps Create Thailand’s Latest Unicorn

    (Bloomberg) -- Thai food and parcel delivery app Line Man Wongnai raised $265 million in a round led by Singaporean sovereign fund GIC Pte, becoming the nation’s latest startup unicorn.The company’s value topped $1 billion after a Series B round of funding, according to a statement on its website. Other investors in the latest funding include Taiwan Mobile Co., BRV Capital Management and PTT Oil & Retail Business Pcl.Line Man Wongnai competes with Grab Holdings Ltd. and SCB X Pcl on food deliver

  • Deutsche Bank Sees China's Continued Sequential Recovery

    Linan Liu, head of Greater China macro strategy at Deutsche Bank, discusses the prospects for the yuan, the world's second-largest economy and its bond market. She speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Bank will 'not hesitate' to raise interest rates after pound's fall

    The Bank of England said it was "monitoring developments closely" after the pound hit a record low.

  • Mortgage lenders halt some deals after pound falls

    Two lenders, Virgin Money and Skipton, say they will stop mortgage offers to new customers.

  • Democrats getting ‘crushed’ by ‘ruthless’ Fox News hosts: Newsom

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Democrats have to do a better job countering the influence Fox News has over the American electorate. “These guys are ruthless on the other side. Ruthless on the other side,” Newsom said during an event hosted by The Texas Tribune over the weekend. “That prime-time lineup by Fox, they’re ruthless.…

  • Blue Chip Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains as Market Hits Fresh Lows

    Here are two blue-chip stocks that investors might want to consider adding to their long-term portfolios as the market hits new 52-week lows.

  • 3 Large-Cap Stocks Seeing Insider Activity in 2022

    Of course, price action in the market throughout 2022 has been disappointing, but insiders of Fiserv, Caterpillar, and Adobe have all been busy scooping up shares.

  • $100 million N.J. deli scheme leads to federal charges against a man and his son

    Three men were charged with fraud and other crimes in a scheme involving a company that was worth $100 million in the stock market despite having only a small-town New Jersey deli to its name, federal authorities said Monday.

  • Trafigura Says Oil to Face More Downward Pressure: APPEC Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the outlook for a volatile market are set to be key topics at Asia’s biggest gathering of oil traders and executives, which entered its second day in Singapore.The annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference returned to an in-person format for the first time since the pandemic erupted. Attendees are mulling over the impact of upcoming European Union sanctions on Russian oil flows, the energy transition, and the prospect for a winter p

  • Goldman Sachs Says Go Underweight Equities as Real Yields Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded equities to underweight in its global allocation over the next three months while remaining overweight cash, saying rising real yields and the prospect of a recession suggest the rout has further to run.The US investment bank’s market-implied recession probability has increased to above 40% following the recent bond sell-off, “which historically has indicated elevated equity drawdown risk,” strategists including Christian Mueller-Glissmann wrote

  • Three Men Charged in Stock Scam Involving $100 Million Deli

    A former stockbroker and two accomplices turned a small sandwich joint into a trading fraud, according to federal prosecutors in New Jersey.

  • Pakistan’s new finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan prime ministerial aide Ishaq Dar said on Monday he would take up the role of finance minister for the fourth time, adding that he wanted to get Pakistan out of its economic rut and stressing he wanted a strong and stable rupee. Ahead of his formal appointment, the rupee had risen throughout the day after reports that he would take up the role, a change that comes in the midst of an economic crisis in Pakistan that has been exacerbated by deadly floods. "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked me to accept the responsibilities of finance minister," Dar said in a statement broadcast on state television on Monday evening.

  • Peloton stock dips amid news of its marketing head leaving to work at Autodesk

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo reports on Peloton's latest executive departures.

  • Runaway dollar pauses for breath as bears stalk stocks

    Asian markets attempted to stabilise on Tuesday after a wild few days of stumbling stocks, crumbling bonds, a plunging pound and soaring dollar, with the dollar easing a bit and stocks flat. S&P 500 futures rose 0.7%, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1%. Analysts were doubtful about the outlook, however, as markets - already jittery at the prospect of U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer - have been further unnerved by an upheaval in British assets in response to government spending plans.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • A surging U.S. dollar is creating an ‘untenable situation’ for the stock market, warns Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

    Morgan Stanley’s Wilson said every 1% change in the Dollar Index has a negative 0.5% impact on S&P 500 earnings. He also saw an approximate 10% headwind to growth to companies earnings in the fourth quarter, in addition to other headwinds such as payback in demand and higher costs from inflation.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock With Huge Long-Term Potential

    The stock split still hasn't happened, giving investors more time to buy in before it takes place.

  • 3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.