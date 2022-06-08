Investing in Betmakers Technology Group (ASX:BET) three years ago would have delivered you a 925% gain

While Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 29% in the last quarter. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 925% in that period. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Betmakers Technology Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Betmakers Technology Group saw its revenue grow at 64% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 117% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Betmakers Technology Group have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Betmakers Technology Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

Betmakers Technology Group shareholders are down 65% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 15% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Betmakers Technology Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Betmakers Technology Group you should be aware of.

