Investing in BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) three years ago would have delivered you a 347% gain

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last quarter. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 342% in that period. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

BioNTech became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how BioNTech has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at BioNTech's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between BioNTech's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that BioNTech's TSR, at 347% is higher than its share price return of 342%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for BioNTech shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 17%. The market shed around 8.1%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 65% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for BioNTech that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

