Investing in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) three years ago would have delivered you a 186% gain

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) share price has flown 186% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 11% gain in the last three months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings achieved compound earnings per share growth of 33% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 42% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings shareholders have gained 22% (in total) over the last year. That falls short of the 42% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

