Investing in Blackbird (LON:BIRD) three years ago would have delivered you a 463% gain

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 463%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Blackbird wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Blackbird has grown its revenue at 24% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 78% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Blackbird have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Blackbird's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Blackbird shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 80% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 32%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Blackbird better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Blackbird that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

