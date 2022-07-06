Investing in Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) five years ago would have delivered you a 71% gain

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 13% in the last quarter. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. It has returned a market beating 71% in that time. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 26% decline over the last twelve months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

See our latest analysis for Blancco Technology Group

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Blancco Technology Group moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the Blancco Technology Group share price has gained 55% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 36% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 16% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 68.25.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Blancco Technology Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Blancco Technology Group's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Blancco Technology Group shareholders are down 26% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.5%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Blancco Technology Group you should be aware of.

But note: Blancco Technology Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • essensys (LON:ESYS) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested a year ago

    Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning...

  • OPEC's Barkindo dies at 63, Nigerian oil official says

    ABUJA (Reuters) -The secretary general of oil producers group OPEC, Mohammad Barkindo, has died, the boss of Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) announced on Wednesday. Barkindo, 63, was due to step down at the end of this month after six years in the top job at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). "We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo," NNPC CEO Mele Kyari wrote on Twitter, adding that he died late on Tuesday.

  • Bill Gates just won legal approval to buy 2,100 acres of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M — and people are ‘livid’ about it all across the state

    The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Now that we’re into the second half of 2022, with the Independence Day holiday behind us, we can take stock of the changes that the last six months have brought. And those changes have been dramatic. As this year got started, the S&P 500 was coming off of a 27% annual gain. Today, the index is down 20%, putting it into a bear market. The losses have been broad-based, and have left many otherwise sound equities languishing at low prices. It’s a circumstance that has a lot of unhappy investors won

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two amazing deals and one time-tested stock to steer clear of.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Elon Musk's Tesla blew past Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value during the pandemic. Now it's less than $100 billion ahead.

    Tesla surpassed Berkshire in market value for the first time in November 2020, and was worth twice as much a year later, but has now declined sharply.

  • Chinese Chipmakers Surge After US Pushes for More Industry Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington’s latest move to restrain Beijing from fostering its chipmaking industry is powering China’s semiconductor stocks as the US restrictions could fire up support for homegrown technology.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Indian rupee hits record low on current account deficit concerns

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as concerns of a wider current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's trade deficit hit an all-time high in June. Data late on Monday showed India's June trade deficit widened to a record high of $25.63 billion, following a rise in crude oil and coal imports, from $9.61 billion a year earlier. Analysts and economists are expecting the country's current account deficit to widen to around 3.2% of the GDP in fiscal year 2023 compared with 1.2% in 2022.

  • Why Faraday Future Stock Rocketed 50% Today

    What happened Shares of California-based electric vehicle (EV) company Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) soared as much as 80% today before the gains faded to 52% as of 3:52 p.m. ET. The stock has experienced a parabolic rise over the past week.

  • Is It Safer To Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

    Obviously a market crash can erase years of diligent savings and shrewd investing in the course of a few months. On the other hand, pulling out of the stock market now can prevent you from getting big returns when it recovers. Stock valuations were near all-time highs in 2021, so the recent downturn has simply dropped those valuations in line with historically normal levels.

  • Crypto lender Vauld has frozen withdrawals, and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has filed for bankruptcy. Here are the crypto firms hit by the sell-off.

    The crash in crypto prices is spurring a liquidity crisis among lenders and exchanges. Here are the companies struggling with the impact.

  • A REIT With Large Total Return Potential and a Generous Current Yield

    The safe route is to buy shares, collect the generous dividends and reap the rewards when valuations revert back to normal.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Fall? 2 Indicators May Hold the Answer

    If there's a perfect word to sum up the first six months of 2022 for the investing community, I believe it's "Yuck!" As of the closing bell on June 30, 2022, the U.S. stock market delivered its worst first-half return in 52 years. Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), respectively plunged by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. You'll note these figures firmly entrench the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market, with the iconic Dow Jones just one bad day away from joining its peers.

  • Billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Latest Portfolio: Top 7 Stock Picks

    In this article, we take a look at billionaire Nelson Peltz’s top 7 stock picks as of the end of the first quarter of 2022. You can skip our discussion on the latest developments surrounding Peltz’s hedge fund and go to Billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Nelson Peltz is a renowned […]

  • Sever Your Ties With These 4 Toxic Stocks to Ward Off Losses

    Just like picking up stocks with strong growth potential, pinpointing toxic stocks and abandoning them at the right time hold the key to protecting your portfolio from big losses.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Rally in the Second Half of 2022

    The stock markets just recorded their worst first half of the year since 1970. The biggest fallout of this bear market has been in growth stocks, with share prices of some falling by half or even more. Since growth stocks trade at high premiums, it's not surprising to see them fall fast when the markets turn choppy, especially on fears of an economic slowdown.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best monthly dividend stocks to buy in July. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their past performance and go directly to the 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July. The emergence of dividend investing opened new avenues for income and corporate investors […]