Investing in Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) five years ago would have delivered you a 181% gain

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) stock is up an impressive 181% over the last five years. And in the last month, the share price has gained 48%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Bubs Australia isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Bubs Australia saw its revenue grow at 35% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 23% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Bubs Australia worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Bubs Australia shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 25% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 23% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Bubs Australia you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

