Investing in Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) three years ago would have delivered you a 430% gain

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. One such superstar is Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW), which saw its share price soar 399% in three years. In more good news, the share price has risen 35% in thirty days.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Build-A-Bear Workshop moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Build-A-Bear Workshop's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that Build-A-Bear Workshop's TSR, at 430% is higher than its share price return of 399%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Build-A-Bear Workshop shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 21% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Build-A-Bear Workshop .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

