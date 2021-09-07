Investing in Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) three years ago would have delivered you a 130% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) share price has soared 114% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. In the last week the share price is up 1.7%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Cake Box Holdings was able to grow its EPS at 6.8% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 29% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Cake Box Holdings the TSR over the last 3 years was 130%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Cake Box Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 100%. That's including the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 32%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Cake Box Holdings on your watchlist. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cake Box Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Cake Box Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

