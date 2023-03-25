Investing in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) three years ago would have delivered you a 65% gain

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) shareholders have seen the share price descend 22% over the month. In contrast the stock has done reasonably well over three years. In that time the stock gained 65%, besting the market return of 63%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, California BanCorp achieved compound earnings per share growth of 43% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 18% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 7.82 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on California BanCorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

California BanCorp shareholders are down 13% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -13%. Unfortunately, last year's performance is a deterioration of an already poor long term track record, given the loss of 1.9% per year over the last five years. It will probably take a substantial improvement in the fundamental performance for the company to reverse this trend. Before spending more time on California BanCorp it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

