Investing in Calix (ASX:CXL) three years ago would have delivered you a 563% gain

Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) shareholders have seen the share price descend 16% over the month. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 563% in that period. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Calix made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years Calix has grown its revenue at 67% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 88% per year, over the same period. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Calix can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Calix in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Calix shareholders have gained 213% (in total) over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 88%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Calix on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Calix has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

