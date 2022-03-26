Investing in Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) three years ago would have delivered you a 97% gain

While Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 13% in the last quarter. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling In fact, the company's share price bested the return of its market index in that time, posting a gain of 96%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Capital Bancorp achieved compound earnings per share growth of 39% per year. The average annual share price increase of 25% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.99.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Capital Bancorp's total shareholder return last year was 15%. And yes, that does include the dividend. That falls short of the 25% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. If you would like to research Capital Bancorp in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

