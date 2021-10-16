Investing in CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) a year ago would have delivered you a 695% gain

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, the CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) share price rocketed moonwards 695% in just one year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 79% gain in the last three months. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 17% lower than it was three years ago. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

CONSOL Energy went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We think that the revenue growth of 5.2% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that CONSOL Energy has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, CONSOL Energy's total shareholder return last year was 695%. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with CONSOL Energy (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

