Investing in Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) five years ago would have delivered you a 623% gain

While Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSE:CMMC) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 21% in the last quarter. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 623% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Copper Mountain Mining became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Copper Mountain Mining share price is up 207% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 33% each year. Notably, the EPS growth has been slower than the annualised share price gain of 45% over three years. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Copper Mountain Mining's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Copper Mountain Mining shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 216% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 49% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Copper Mountain Mining better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Copper Mountain Mining is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

