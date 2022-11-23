Investing in Cronos Australia (ASX:CAU) a year ago would have delivered you a 202% gain

The Cronos Australia Limited (ASX:CAU) share price is down a rather concerning 37% in the last month. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 198% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Cronos Australia went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

While it's good to see positive EPS of AU$0.011 this year, the loss wasn't too bad last year. But judging by the share price, the market is very pleased with the milestone of reaching profitability. Some investors scan for companies that have just become profitable, since that's an important business development milestone.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Cronos Australia has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Cronos Australia the TSR over the last 1 year was 202%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Cronos Australia rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 202% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That gain actually surpasses the 39% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Cronos Australia on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Cronos Australia (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

