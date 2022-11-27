Investing in CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) three years ago would have delivered you a 141% gain

While CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 28% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In three years the stock price has launched 141% higher: a great result. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that CrowdStrike Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

CrowdStrike Holdings' revenue trended up 51% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 34% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

CrowdStrike Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for CrowdStrike Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 40%. The market shed around 17%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 34% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with CrowdStrike Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

