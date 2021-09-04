Investing in Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) five years ago would have delivered you a 57% gain

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 57% over five years, which is below the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 46% over the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Denny's achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 18% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Denny's has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 46% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 9% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Denny's is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

