Investing in Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLCG) three years ago would have delivered you a 175% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSE:DLCG) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. But in three years the returns have been great. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 175% higher than it was. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Dominion Lending Centres isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Dominion Lending Centres saw its revenue grow at 4.7% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In contrast, the stock has popped 40% per year in that time - an impressive result. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. It seems likely that the market is pretty optimistic about Dominion Lending Centres, given it is losing money.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Dominion Lending Centres stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Dominion Lending Centres shareholders are down 18% for the year, but the market itself is up 8.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.3% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Dominion Lending Centres (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

