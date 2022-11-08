Investing in Dyna-Mac Holdings (SGX:NO4) a year ago would have delivered you a 95% gain

While Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SGX:NO4) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 15% in the last quarter. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 95%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Dyna-Mac Holdings grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Dyna-Mac Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 95% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Dyna-Mac Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

