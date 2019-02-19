Before Investing In EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO), Consider This

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you are currently a shareholder in EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO), or considering investing in the stock, you need to examine how the business generates cash, and how it is reinvested. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of EBO’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

View our latest analysis for EBOS Group

What is free cash flow?

EBOS Group’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for EBOS Group to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

The two ways to assess whether EBOS Group’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

EBOS Group’s yield of 2.1% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on EBOS Group but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

NZSE:EBO Net Worth February 19th 19 More

What’s the cash flow outlook for EBOS Group?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at EBO’s expected operating cash flows. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 22%, ramping up from its current levels of NZ$176m to NZ$215m in three years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, EBO is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 12% in the upcoming year, to 18% by the end of the third year. The overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

EBOS Group’s low free cash flow yield is deterring, in addition to its low growth prospects. This means that, as an investor, you would be rewarded less than just holding a portfolio made up of all the stocks in the market, as well as taking on higher risk! Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I recommend you continue to research EBOS Group to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is EBO worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EBO is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on EBOS Group’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. On rare occasion, data errors may occur. Thank you for reading.



