Investing in Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) a year ago would have delivered you a 66% gain

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) share price is up 66% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 31% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 64% in three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last twelve months, Elevate Credit actually shrank its EPS by 18%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

Unfortunately Elevate Credit's fell 41% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Elevate Credit has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Elevate Credit rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 66% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 18% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Elevate Credit you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

