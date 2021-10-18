Investing in Estia Health (ASX:EHE) a year ago would have delivered you a 58% gain

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) share price down 12% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 57%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Estia Health grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Estia Health has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Estia Health will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Estia Health has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 58% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.1%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Estia Health , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

