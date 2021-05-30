New to Investing? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Stockbrokers

Andrew Lisa
·5 min read
RichVintage / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RichVintage / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re new to investing and you’re just now planning to put some money in the stock market, you’re in luck. For the first time in history, virtually anyone can start investing for free, no matter how little money or knowledge they have.

Support Small Biz: Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31

Until fairly recently, even the most bare-bones discount online brokers charged profit-snatching per-trade commissions — and those commissions were rarely discounted for anyone who wanted to trade in real time. Even that was a huge step up from the old days when a call from a stockbroker was a status symbol reserved for people who could afford to pay a broker’s fees and still have money left over to invest.

Thankfully for the common investor, those days are over, but one thing hasn’t changed. In all but a few circumstances, the only way to invest in the stock market is through a stockbroker — although today, there’s no need ever to talk to one if you don’t want to pay for the privilege.

Here’s what you need to know about stockbrokers.

Read: What Is a Brokerage Account and How Does It Work?

Stockbrokers Are the Gatekeepers of the Market

It is possible to acquire stock without a broker through fairly obscure channels like dividend reinvestment plans and direct stock purchases. But if average investors want to turn the money in their savings accounts into ownership shares in publicly traded companies, they’ll need a licensed stockbroker to make those transactions on their behalf.

Stockbrokers have to pass an exam called the Series 7 before they can earn the necessary license. Once they do, they’re qualified to buy and sell securities like stocks on behalf of their clients — that’s you — through exchanges like the Nasdaq composite and the New York Stock Exchange.

See: How To Invest In Stocks: A Beginner’s Guide

What a Stockbroker Can and Can’t Do

A Series 7 license qualifies stockbrokers to trade not only stocks but also:

  • Municipal securities

  • Variable contracts

  • Options

  • Mutual funds

A Series 7 license does not qualify them to broker trades in:

  • Real estate

  • Insurance products

  • Commodities

  • Futures

Find Out: The Economy and Your Money: All You Need To Know

Stockbrokers Are Salespeople Who Can Also Advise

The Series 7 is a comprehensive exam that covers things like retirement plans, taxation, investment fundamentals, options, packaged securities, equity and debt instruments and much more. Those who pass it have demonstrated a broad knowledge base and are allowed by law to advise their clients. Just like in the old days before online investing, many people today still check in with their broker from time to time, ask for advice and bounce ideas off them, just as lots of brokers still call their clients with tips and opportunities.

That’s called a full-service brokerage account — more on that in a moment. It’s important to understand first that full-service or not, brokers are paid on a commission basis and do not have a fiduciary obligation to their clients the way registered financial advisors do. They are not necessarily unscrupulous, but they are salespeople who are hired by financial firms and investment banks to sell securities. They have an inherent conflict of interest. They get paid only when you buy.

On June 30, 2020, new regulations went into effect that tightened the rules regarding conflicts of interest and the kinds of information that brokers must disclose to their clients. Its proponents say it gives investors much more protection. Its detractors say it doesn’t go far enough. Either way, stockbrokers can and do give financial advice, but they are not financial advisors.

More: What Does a Financial Advisor Do and Should You Hire One?

Full-Service vs. Discount Brokers

You must have a brokerage account to buy and sell stocks, but your experience — and its impact on your wallet — will be much different depending on if you choose a full-service broker or a discount broker.

Full-Service Brokerages Are Expensive but Helpful

First and foremost, full-service brokerage accounts are for people who have enough money to justify the expense. Not only do they charge per-trade commissions, but they’re much more likely than discount brokers to charge fees for things like balance minimums and account maintenance. If a person has $100 to contribute after all the bills are paid every month, it’s hard to justify paying $20 per trade to make that investment.

The tradeoff is guidance and shared knowledge. Full-service brokers help clients work toward strategies and are available to answer questions, offer guidance and to reach out with opportunities.

Check Out: The Best Investing Advice From Jim Cramer and 9 Other Top Experts

Discount Brokers Execute Trades — and Little Else

Today’s discount brokers actually have to be free — or really close to it — in order to compete. It’s an automated experience meant for self-directed investors. They’re the right choice for people who like to pick their own stocks or who are throwing X amount of their paycheck at something like an index fund ETF every month. Most come with at least rudimentary education, news and research tools, but a stockbroker will never call with a hot tip.

Some of the best free platforms, like M1 Finance and Firstrade, are purely no-cost discount brokers. Many of the big investment firms, like Fidelity and Schwab, now offer the choice of both full-service and free brokerage accounts.

See: E-Trade Bank Review: Great for Brokerage Customers

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: May 18, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: New to Investing? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Stockbrokers

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Questions to Ask Before Deciding to Do a Home Repair Yourself

    Have home repairs on your radar? Here's how to know whether to tackle them solo or hire a contractor.

  • 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Check Out

    Cryptocurrencies are all the rage these days, particularly with speculative investors. What used to be a "fringe" investment is now front and center in the financial press. Even financial networks...

  • 3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices

    On a more positive note, they offer higher-than-average dividend yields. Three incredibly cheap income producers that stand out are energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET).

  • 10 Best Software Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood

    In this article we discuss the 10 best software stocks to buy according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood‘s history, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood. Catherine Wood, the founder of New York-based ARK Investment Management, […]

  • Tony Robbins is prepared to become a part-owner of a NASCAR team

    The motivational speaker and life coach is reportedly worth $500 million dollars.

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says that Republicans 'want to make it harder to vote and easier to steal an election'

    "The American people get to decide and work for a democracy that reflects the voices of all Americans, not just a certain segment," Jeffries said.

  • Netanyahu May Finally Be Out as Israeli Opposition Finds Enough Votes to Axe Him

    Lior Mizrahi/Getty ImagesIsrael’s longstanding and embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may finally be out of office for good, according to an array of opposition groups who claimed on Sunday to finally have the votes to kick him out of power. The development comes after days of brutal fighting between Israel and Gaza and amidst an ongoing corruption probe into the Trump-loving politician.The past month had seen an explosive 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas rock the region, leading to widespread unrest around the country. After a May 21 ceasefire brought a halt to violence, internal criticism of Netanyahu escalated. Some Israelis indicated in polls that they disapproved of the ceasefire. Critics also accused the prime minister of not doing enough to stop Hamas rocket attacks, or to reclaim bodies of Israeli soldiers. This comes after a two-and-a-half-year standoff in Israel’s parliamentary government, in which four inconclusive elections failed to gain opposition parties the necessary votes to push Netanyahu from power. “We could go to fifth elections, six elections, till our home falls upon us, or we could stop the madness and take responsibility,” said former Netanyahu defense minister and right-wing political leader Naftali Bennett in a statement on Sunday. Under an agreement made by this new political coalition between himself and centrist leader Yair Lapid, Bennett will lead the new unity government. The increasingly unified political opposition isn’t the long-serving prime minister's only problem. Since last May, he’s been on trial for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges, which Netanyahu has denied. Prosecutors have accused Netanyahu of numerous incidents of corrupt behavior. One charge accuses him of giving hundreds of millions of dollars in regulatory benefits to his friend Shaul Elovitch, who was a controlling shareholder in Israeli telecom company Bezeq, in exchange for Elovitch directing a news site he owned to give Netanyahu favorable coverage.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A Black woman in Michigan was issued a $385 ticket after her new neighbor called the police on her for loudly talking on a cellphone

    Diamond Robinson said she believes her neighbor targeted her because she is Black. "There's no way police should be called on me when I am on my own property."

  • Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone has warned that the former president must prepare to be indicted for fraud in the coming weeks

    GOP strategist Roger Stone has predicted that Trump will be indicted imminently for "bank fraud or tax fraud," he said in an interview with InfoWars.

  • Lakers lose Anthony Davis to injury, then Game 4 to Suns

    The Lakers lost Anthony Davis to injury during a Game 4 loss to Phoenix on Sunday at Staples Center that leaves the best-of-seven first-round playoff series tied 2-2.

  • Nashville hat store apologizes for selling ‘NOT VACCINATED’ Star of David badges

    ‘I sincerely apologize for any insensitivity,’ the shop hatWRKS wrote after advertising the badges, which were shaped like a patch used by the Nazis to identify Jews

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • 'Time don't heal it': The 'grief pandemic' from COVID-19 will torment Americans for years, experts say

    The scale and complexity of coronavirus pandemic-related grief have created a public health burden that could afflict people for years, experts say.

  • CEO Elon Musk says SpaceX is building a Raptor rocket engine every 48 hours, disputing claims of a 'bottleneck' for the Artemis moon mission boosters

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said there wasn't a "bottleneck" in Raptor rocket production, as his company works on its Starship prototypes.

  • McManus: Biden's new inquiry into COVID-19's origins strikes a blow for open-mindedness

    For more than a year, debate about the origins of the virus has been deeply political. Biden returned it to the realm of science.

  • Nigeria school abduction: Gunmen kidnap students in Niger state

    At least 150 students are reported missing after armed men stormed a school in Niger state.

  • ‘We should be very worried’: Top Arizona election official sounds alarm over GOP’s war against democracy

    Two-hundred-and-eight days after Joe Biden became just the second Democrat presidential candidate to win Arizona’s electoral votes since 1948, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is still getting death threats. Ms Hobbs, 51, has had to travel with a 24-hour security detail since 7 May, when Governor Doug Ducey assigned Department of Public Safety officers to protect her following her multiple threatening phone calls.

  • King's College apologises for 'harm' caused to staff by photo tribute to Prince Philip

    One of Britain’s top universities has apologised for the “harm” caused to staff after they complained about being sent a photograph of Prince Philip who had a “history of racist and sexist comments”. The photograph of the late Duke opening the university library was included in a recent email bulletin to staff at King’s College London. However, a King’s College London spokesman later said that bosses at the institution remained “very proud” of its long association with Prince Philip. Joleen Clarke, associate director at the King’s College libraries, sent the email apology to staff after some workers complained about being offended by a photograph of the Duke featuring in a staff bulletin previously sent via email. Members of the university’s Anti-Racism Community of Practice reportedly reacted angrily to the photo, which showed the Duke alongside the Queen opening a library at King’s College in 2002, due to his “history of racist and sexist comments”. Vanessa Farrier, the college’s head of partnership and liaison, was reportedly among the staff angered by the Duke featuring in the email. In June, she was asked to “decolonise” the King’s College library. The Duke was notorious for his controversial comments, most famously for referring to “slitty eyes” during a 1986 trip to China. Ms Clarke was subject to what a source said was “a kangaroo court” among King’s College workers, who judged the use of the photo to be offensive. The offending photograph in the staff bulletin, sent shortly after the Duke died on April 9, was accompanied by a caption reading: “As the nation marks the death of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, we thought you might like to see this photo of the Duke at the official opening of the Maughan Library in 2002, which some colleagues will remember.” Ms Clarke has reportedly been active in King’s College’s anti-racism programme. In the subsequent apology email, sent in the week beginning May 10, she wrote: “The picture was included as a historical reference point following his [the Duke’s] death. The inclusion of the picture was not intended to commemorate him. “Through feedback and subsequent conversations, we have come to realise the harm that this caused members of our community, because of his history of racist and sexist comments. We are sorry to have caused this harm.” On Saturday a King’s College spokesman said: “As we previously highlighted in an official university tribute on April 9 2021, Prince Philip had a long association with King’s which continued right up until his retirement from public life. We valued immensely, and remain very proud, of his friendship and support for King’s.” The Duke’s association with the College began in 1955, when he became a Life Governor of the institution. He and the Queen visited King’s College many times, most recently in 2012, for the opening of its Somerset House East Wing (pictured below).

  • Anti-vaxxer sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19 complications shortly after mocking the vaccine on Facebook

    "I have an immune system," said one of the social media posts that Daniel 'Duke' Trujillo had shared shortly before his death from COVID-19.

  • Chris Cuomo and Ted Cruz traded jabs over who should be controlling women's bodies

    "Not sure Cuomo's [sic] should be talking about controlling women's bodies...." Ted Cruz said in a tweet.