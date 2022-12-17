Investing in Fenix Resources (ASX:FEX) three years ago would have delivered you a 675% gain

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. One bright shining star stock has been Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX), which is 444% higher than three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Fenix Resources moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Fenix Resources' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Fenix Resources' TSR for the last 3 years was 675%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Fenix Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 25% over one year. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 33% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fenix Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Fenix Resources is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

