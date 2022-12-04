Investing in flatexDEGIRO (ETR:FTK) three years ago would have delivered you a 78% gain

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at flatexDEGIRO AG (ETR:FTK), which is up 78%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 2.9% (not including dividends).

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

flatexDEGIRO was able to grow its EPS at 45% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 21% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how flatexDEGIRO has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that flatexDEGIRO shareholders are down 48% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand flatexDEGIRO better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with flatexDEGIRO .

