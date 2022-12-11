Investing in Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP) five years ago would have delivered you a 944% gain

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP) share price is up a whopping 779% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. In more good news, the share price has risen 14% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Focus Point Holdings Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Focus Point Holdings Berhad share price is up 291% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 56% per year. That makes EPS very close to the 58% share price growth, each year, over the same period. So you could reasonably conclude that investor sentiment towards the stock has remained pretty steady, over time. Arguably the share price is reflecting the earnings per share.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Focus Point Holdings Berhad has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Focus Point Holdings Berhad's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Focus Point Holdings Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was 944%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Focus Point Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over one year. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 60% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Focus Point Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

